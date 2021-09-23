World Book Plays A Crucial Role In Helping Students Learn

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Book, Inc. ( www.worldbook.com ), a leading publisher of nonfiction children's book series, core reference, and digital learning platforms, today announced the new release of The World Book Encyclopedia 2022 , a general A-Z look-up source in 22 hardcover volumes full of accurate and trustworthy facts.

Highlights of the 2022 encyclopedia set include:

Hundreds of article updates, including extensive revisions to the African American literature, Aboriginal peoples of Australia , Electronic game, Literature for children, U.S. Navy, Olympic Games, Ontario , and Segregation articles

, Electronic game, Literature for children, U.S. Navy, Olympic Games, , and Segregation articles Timely new biographies include children's author Kwame Alexander ; actor Chadwick Boseman ; basketball star Stephen Curry ; the youngest poet to read at a presidential inauguration, Amanda Gorman ; U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo ; and the new governor general of Canada , Mary Simon

More than 25,000 photographs, illustrations, diagrams, and maps

Powered by World Book Online, the articles within The World Book Encyclopedia 2022 reflect new facts, information, and subjects that have emerged. As the only general A-Z print research source still published today, it provides authoritative content on almost every topic to learners of all ages, from school-age readers (9-18) to adults. What was the average lifespan of a dinosaur? Julia Gillard was prime minister of which country? What kind of animal is an uakari? Bring your questions to World Book for answers!

The World Book Encyclopedia 2022 Spinescape® reflects the magnificence of these prehistoric creatures, and the fully revised dinosaur article presents the most recent findings in the field of paleontology. World Book's Editor In Chief, Tom Evans, said, "There's never been a better time to be a Dinosaur fan. Even though these animals died out millions of years ago, paleontologists continue digging deep to unlock new secrets."

About World Book, Inc.: As a leader in education publishing for over 100 years, World Book's mission continues to focus on developing a collaborative digital learning platform that is backed by editorial excellence, invaluable resources, and effective tools that support personalized teaching and learning—serving over 100 million students across 65+ countries. World Book, Inc., a Scott Fetzer Company, is based out of Chicago, IL.

