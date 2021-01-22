World Autoinjectors Markets Report 2020-2027 Featuring Key Players - Amgen, Antares Pharma, Becton Dickinson And Co, Eli Lilly And Co, J&J, Mylan Novartis SHL Medical Teva Pharma & Ypsomed

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoinjectors Market by Type, Application, and End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoinjectors market was valued at $ 1,509.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 5,732.6 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. An autoinjector is defined as a syringe with a spring-charged needle having a pre-charged dosage of drugs. The system triggers and administers a measured dosage of a drug when pressed into the body with a slicing motion. Autoinjectors are widely used for epinephrine self-administration (to prevent anaphylaxis); by migraine sufferers (for immediate pain relief); or for medical and emergency treatments. Auto-injectors provide multiple benefits such as decreasing needle-related phobia disorder, decreasing risks of needle stuck accidents, ensuring dosage quality continuity, and helping to increase effectiveness. The autoinjector market is expected to register a substantial growth in the future, owing to rise in anaphylaxis cases. In addition, increase in R&D efforts by companies to develop simple, cost effective, and new technology based autoinjectors for treatment of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of alternative treatment options is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, a fundamental shift from biologics to biosimilars , which are delivered through autoinjectors are anticipated to provide lower cost options to patients opting for prolonged treatment. These factors are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market players.Depending on type, the market is categorized into disposable and reusable autoinjectors. The disposable autoinjectors segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The key factors such as rise in prevalence of anaphylaxis and rheumatoid arthritis and further increasing patient preference for autoinjectors drives the growth of this treatment segment.on the basis of application, the market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, and others. The anaphylaxis segment held a dominant position in the market, accounting for about 38.5% share of the global autoinjectors market in 2019. By end user, the market is categorized into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. The home care settings segment held a dominant portion in the market, accounting for about 62.8% share of the global autoinjectors market in 2019. North America accounted for the largest share in the global autoinjectors market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate for throughout the forecast period. Rise in cases of anaphylaxis; rheumatoid arthritis; and other diseases such as anemia and migraine; and further increase in technological advancements by companies are anticipated to drive the overall market growth. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Amgen

Antares Pharma

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson and Johnson

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

SHL Medical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Ypsomed AG

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. CXO Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Winning Strategies3.2.2. Top Player Positioning3.2.3. Key Forces Shaping the Global Autoinjectors Market3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Rise in Anaphylaxis3.3.1.2. Patients Preference to Choose Self-Administration of Injections3.3.1.3. Technological Advancements in Autoinjectors3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. Availability of Alternative Treatment Options Such as General Injections and Oral Tablets3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Patent Expiry of Biologics to Fuel Biosimilar Demands Chapter 4: Autoinjectors Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Disposable Autoinjectors4.3. Reusable Autoinjectors Chapter 5: Autoinjectors Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Rheumatoid Arthritis5.3. Multiple Sclerosis5.4. Anaphylaxis Chapter 6: Autoinjectors Market, by End-user6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Home Care Settings6.3. Hospitals & Clinics Chapter 7: Global Autoinjectors Market, by Region7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Company Overview8.2. Company Snapshot8.3. Operating Business Segments8.4. Product Portfolio8.5. Business Performance8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

Amgen Inc.

Antares Pharma

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (Bd)

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan N. V.

Novartis AG

Shl Medical AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx966w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-autoinjectors-markets-report-2020-2027-featuring-key-players---amgen-antares-pharma-becton-dickinson-and-co-eli-lilly-and-co-jj-mylan-novartis-shl-medical-teva-pharma--ypsomed-301213144.html

SOURCE Research and Markets