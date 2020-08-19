World Agricultural Disinfectants Market 2020-2025 - Includes Profilings Of Lanxess, Neogen Corp, Nufarm, Stepan Company, And Zoetis Services Among Other Major Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Disinfectants Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural disinfectant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, 2020-2025. Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the agricultural disinfectant market. The region is also projected to be the fastest-growing region globally on account of the increasing livestock production and improved awareness about the need for adoption of biosafety procedures in agriculture.The global market is driven by the increasing area under protected cultivation and the ban on antibiotics in livestock production, which in turn is driving the need for biosafety. Key Market Trends Growing Area Under Protected CultivationVarious systems of protected cultivation, such as indoor farming, vertical farming, hydroponics, etc., also reduce biotic stresses on crops, such as attacks by pests and pathogens. Taking advantage of this fact, protected cultivation has provided benefits such as crops with little or no pesticide residues.While the susceptibility of crops attacked by pathogens is minimal in protected cultivation, maintenance of the protected cultivation facility to be free from pathogens borne from both the construction material as well as equipment has become a necessity. This is to have 100% pest and pathogen control.Disinfectants have an important role to play in sanitizing the protected cultivation facilities and equipment in the pre-planting stage to enable the crop to be free of pests and pathogens in its growth stage. The increased area under protected cultivation globally is expected to influence the positive growth of the market for agricultural disinfectants Asia Pacific Dominates the Global MarketThe Asia Pacific region has emerged as the region with the highest share in the global agricultural disinfectant market. In the Asia Pacific region, the increased production of livestock and the growth in the number of livestock farms, coupled with increased penetration of protected cultivation is driving the market for agricultural disinfectants.Although challenges such as lack of awareness about scientific disinfection practices in agriculture remain, the sheer growth of the end-user industries is expected to drive the market in the region over the forecast period. Competitive LandscapeThe global agricultural disinfectant market is moderately fragmented with the presence of a large number of regional and local players. There is also a significant presence of companies that offer disinfectants for multiple operations apart from agriculture.Companies operating in the market are not only looking for organic growth through an increase in sales revenues but are also involved in strategic moves such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations. Key Topics Covered 1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints4.3 Market Drivers4.4 Market Restraints4.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Chemical Type5.1.1 Quaternary Ammonium Chloride Salts5.1.2 Hydrogen Dioxide and Pyeroxyacetic Acid5.1.3 Hypochlorites and Halogens5.1.4 Other Chemical Types5.2 Form5.2.1 Liquid5.2.2 Powder5.3 Application5.3.1 Surface5.3.2 Aerial5.3.3 Water Sanitizing5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 United States5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.1.4 Rest of North America5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Spain5.4.2.2 United Kingdom5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Germany5.4.2.5 Russia5.4.2.6 Italy5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 South America5.4.4.1 Brazil5.4.4.2 Argentina5.4.4.3 Rest of South America5.4.5 Middle East and Africa5.4.5.1 South Africa5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Adopted Strategies6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Lanxess AG6.3.2 Neogen Corporation6.3.3 Nufarm Limited6.3.4 Stepan Company6.3.5 Zoetis Services LLC6.3.6 Ceva Sante Animale Group6.3.7 Corteva Agri Science6.3.8 Thymox Technology6.3.9 Entaco N.V. 6.3.10 Bayer Cropscience AG 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDSFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w078of

