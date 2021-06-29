Workwear Outfitters: Leader In Workwear Apparel & Footwear Begins New Era As Stand-Alone Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workwear Outfitter ™, formerly VF Workwear, completed its sale to Redwood Capital Investments, LLC.

We champion and empower workers who make our world work better.

"We are excited to begin this new chapter as the leader in workwear apparel and footwear. We've built a portfolio of strong brands that have excelled for more than 100 years, but we believe that the best is still ahead of us," said Chris Holcombe, CEO of Workwear Outfitters. "Our partnership with Redwood is a great match that allows us to significantly invest in our current brands and to expand into new areas. We are still firmly committed in our purpose to Champion and empower workers who make our world work better."

Workwear Outfitters is the leader in work apparel and footwear in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, government, food services, telecommunications, hospitality, and many more. The company has a strong legacy of building innovative and authentic market-right products serving workers in all occupations. Workwear Outfitters is known for understanding the needs of workers, providing the widest breadth of products, and servicing "at once" to its strong distributor partners.

The sale was completed on June 28, 2021, with undisclosed terms.

To learn more about Workwear Outfitters, please contact Erin Mathe, Media Relations Director, erin@mathecomm.com / 952-261-8148.

About Workwear OutfittersWorkwear Outfitters is a leading supplier of innovative work apparel and footwear for diverse occupations. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the company employs more than 5,800 people in facilities spanning the globe. Brands under the Workwear Outfitters umbrella include Red Kap ®, Bulwark ®, VF Solutions ®, Kodiak ®, Terra ®, Walls ®, Liberty ®, Work Authority ®, Workrite ® Fire Service, Chef Designs ®, and Horace Small ®. Workwear Outfitters is also the exclusive licensee for Dickies ® apparel in the B2B channel.

About Redwood Capital Investments, LLCRedwood is a long-term holding company headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland that acquires and builds businesses across a diverse set of industries. Redwood's existing businesses operate in the distribution, dealership, equipment leasing, and real estate industries. Redwood focuses on creating value through reinvesting in their businesses to drive growth and create opportunities for employee advancement while preserving company culture.

