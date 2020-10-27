WorkWave Routing Engine Recognized For Powerful, Flexible, And Proprietary Algorithm

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today announces that its WorkWave Routing Engine has been recognized with a Bronze International Business Award in the Cloud Application/Service category. WorkWave's Routing Engine is powered by WorkWave's flexible, and proprietary algorithm that is designed by routing experts for the world's most complex routing needs. The WorkWave Routing Engine simultaneously optimizes an entire fleet of vehicles for last mile, field service, and long-haul schedules. Its development tools are combined with WorkWave's comprehensive route optimization API documentation to allow for an easy-to-integrate solution.

"With the WorkWave Routing Engine, every component of the transport and delivery process is factored in so that delivery companies can provide their customers with accurate ETAs and ensure their full satisfaction," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "It is designed by routing experts for the world's most complex routing needs to drive business value instantly."

Workwave Routing Engine is also integrated seamlessly with many enterprise software solutions such as Acumatica Field Service Edition.

Independent Software Vendors (ISV's) embed WorkWave Routing Engine in their workflow to provide their customers with a complete solution to drive profitability and increase operational efficiency. Seamless integration provides end users with optimized routing schedules within host solution packages. WorkWave Routing Engine is also compatible with a standard REST API and data exchange supported in JSON, it produces high quality results in seconds, it is secure, and it adapts with each kind of business.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow companies to increase revenue and profit and become best-in class operators who can outpace their competition. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.

