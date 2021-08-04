WorkTech By LAROCQUE Launches New Global Impact WorkTech Accelerator

First of Its Kind Global Tech Accelerator Focused on Technology Impacting the Future of Work Announced by Leading Market Analysts and Industry Experts

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkTech by LAROCQUE LLC, the leading global market analyst and advisory firm for corporate end users and technology developers of work technology, today announced the launch of its Impact WorkTech Accelerator. Impact WorkTech is the first global virtual accelerator program exclusively focused on early-stage work and HR tech developers aiming to impact the future of work.

Early-stage work, people, and HR technology developers from pre-Seed to Series A stages of funding that are accepted into the program will have the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with founders, investors, corporate end users, and industry analysts all with a focus on the future of work via the Impact WorkTech community and academy.

Impact WorkTech is currently accepting founder pitches for the initial accelerator cohort, which will be announced in early October 2021. Founders can submit an eight-minute video pitch and or the equivalent presentation materials via the impactworktech.com website.

"Impact WorkTech brings the kind of market research, insights, and advisory services we provide for market leaders and large enterprise employers to emerging technology providers at scale. We leverage our exclusive network of industry-expert mentors, our online community and app, learning academy, and investor network," said George LaRocque, WorkTech Founding Partner.

WorkTech enlisted the leadership and insights of UK-based Gareth Jones, CEO of Headstart.io, to work with WorkTech Founder George LaRocque ad co-Founding Partners of the accelerator.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has accelerated or entirely disrupted work and societal trends that were in place before 2020. HR and people leaders are searching for new, innovative technology to integrate into their tech stack that will help them transform the way people work and how the business operates.

Gareth Jones, Impact WorkTech Founding Partner, added, "I'm extremely excited to be part of bringing Impact Worktech to market. The recent shift in the work environment in the wake of COVID has spotlighted people at work and the technology solutions that support them. People/work technology has long been the poor cousin of the enterprise suite, so it has huge growth potential as a sector. Yet, it is often misunderstood by both investors and corporate customers. Impact Worktech creates a much-needed central community of innovation, expertise, and resource to fill a strategic gap in the market."

LaRocque added, "Impact WorkTech represents the culmination of everything we've done at LAROCQUE, LLC over the years. When it comes to emerging work and work technology trends, we have long been the source of truth for HR and People leaders, technology innovators, investors, and analysts. The Impact WorkTech community will bring them all together to impact the future of work together positively."

About Impact WorkTech by LAROCQUE LLC

WorkTech is the source of truth for industry data on emerging HR tech innovation. Providing market analysis, advisory services, and data-driven research and insights on the future of work and emerging technology that supports it. For more information, visit www.oneworktech.com or contact press@larocqueinc.com

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worktech-by-larocque-launches-new-global-impact-worktech-accelerator-301348774.html

SOURCE WorkTech by LAROCQUE LLC