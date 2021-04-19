Worksport Announces Plans To List On Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange

Company to Effect Reverse Split as P art of the L isting

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the "Company"), a developer and manufacturer of high quality, modular, and attractively priced tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for light-duty trucks, today announced it has filed an application to list its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange. As part of the process for meeting the initial listing requirements, the Board of Directors of Worksport has authorized a reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares by a ratio of not less than 1-for-10 and not more than 1-for-30. The reverse split will be effectuated simultaneous with the NASDAQ listing and will not be undertaken in the event that the Company does not complete the NASDAQ listing.

Commenting on the plans for the NASDAQ listing, Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport said, "We believe that this is an ideal time for Worksport to announce its plans to move to a leading national stock exchange. We have laid a solid foundation for our company, having developed a robust product line of tonneau covers as well as the revolutionary Terravis ™ system. We have completed the final design for our Terravis COR ™ mobile battery system which we will be introducing shortly. We have retooled our manufacturing capabilities to meet increased demand and we continue to invest in R&D. Most importantly, all we have accomplished to date has been achieved with a balance sheet that shows very little debt and nearly $10 million in cash. We are stronger today, and better positioned for success than we have ever been. We believe listing our shares on a national exchange will elevate our profile with the investment community and broaden our investor base. It's a critical step in our evolution as a public company, and the reverse split is an important step in that process."

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (currently OTCQB: WKSP) develops and manufactures high quality, modular, and attractively priced tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for light-duty trucks such as the Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, Ford F-Series, et al. and consumer-oriented adventures & purposes, where portable energy is a necessity. Available soon to pre-order, the modular, redefining Worksport TerraVis ™ tonneau cover system is being mindfully designed for the jobsite contractor and off-road, light-duty trucker, for work and play, to sustainably supply extra energy for those additional miles. Expected to launch by end of year 2021, its allied TerraVis COR ™ mobile energy storage system (ESS), will be another redefining product targeted for vacationers, second-home owners, and campers. Plans are also being constructed to expand with grid micro-charging stations to provide convenience and efficiency in recharging to smaller form-factor EVs. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.