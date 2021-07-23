Workspace Management Software Market Growth In Application Software Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.37 billion is expected in the workspace management software market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the workspace management software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Factors such as the increased need for optimized space planning and the growing interest to integrate IoT with workspace management will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The workspace management software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Workspace Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Workspace Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Workspace Management Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeSome of the major vendors of the workspace management software market in the Application Software industry include AgilQuest Corp., Asure Software Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., FM Systems Group LLC, Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., iOFFICE LP, Matrix42 AG, Planon Shared Services BV, and Yardi Systems Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas :

Workspace Management Software Market size

Workspace Management Software Market trends

Workspace Management Software Market industry analysis

The increasing number of start-ups and the adoption of co-working is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the reluctance to adopt workspace management software may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the workspace management software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Workspace Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist workspace management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the workspace management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the workspace management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of workspace management software market vendors

