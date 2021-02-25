Workspace Analytics Provider Locatee Expands Into US Market

Locatee's workspace analytics platform used by the likes of Deloitte, SwissRe, and other Global1000 companies in more than 60 countries

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locatee - the Swiss-based workspace occupancy and analytics provider - today announces it has further expanded into the US, with a view to becoming the global leader in the workplace analytics market. Locatee's New York-based team now provides support to US corporations wanting to effectively navigate post-pandemic office working, and reduce unnecessary real estate costs.

Locatee's unique workspace analytics solution - which leverages the existing wired and wireless networks in place - enables businesses to make data-driven decisions about their corporate real estate. By tracking occupancy and utilization rates of office spaces, Locatee customers can confidently establish exactly how effectively office space is being used. This enables corporations to upscale or downscale as needed, and optimize the office to ensure a better quality of office life for workers.

Locatee - which counts Deloitte, SwissRe, and other Global1000 companies including leading U.S. businesses as customers - has enjoyed strong growth across Europe since its founding, and tripled its revenue in 2020. With the corporate office landscape set to change significantly post-pandemic, US corporations must act now to ensure they are identifying and meeting the future needs of their office-based workforce.

Thomas Kessler, CEO and co-founder at Locatee comments: "The corporate office space in the US will be very different to the one we knew pre-pandemic. Corporations need to make decisive, data-led decisions about optimizing office space, ensuring it exceeds the needs of workers, whilst also being cost-efficient. We know that large corporations often struggle to identify exactly how their corporate real estate portfolio is utilized, and this leads to enormous cost inefficiencies in terms of wasted space. We're here to help corporations effectively manage their real estate portfolios, and feel confident in providing productive, high-quality office spaces which are a pleasure to work in."

Philipp Stauffer, Co-Founder & Managing Director at FYRFLY added: " Locatee's fantastic growth over the past few years is testament to the value they provide their customers. I am excited to see them bringing their platform technology and their insight and expertise to the US market. As we look to adapt the way we work in the post-Covid recovery, it's crucial that organizations have the data and insight they need to make intelligent decisions about their workplace and real estate portfolio. Locatee provides that key, and we're tremendously excited about their prospects."

About Locatee

Locatee is the leading workplace analytics solution that transforms complex data into space utilization insight. Developed with a deep understanding of the corporate real estate challenges facing the modern world of work, Locatee empowers workplace leaders to make decisions about their business buildings with confidence.

Locatee recently released research into the US CRE market which can be found here: https://crem.locatee.com/survey-cre-in-the-us

