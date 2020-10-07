WORKPRO® Tools Goes Pink And Pledges $15K In Partnership With National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Do-it-yourself hand and power tool manufacturer WORKPRO® Tools is proud to announce an annual corporate sponsorship with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF). In an effort to support those affected by breast cancer, WORKPRO® Tools has pledged to donate $15,000 in the next year to NBCF. Donations made to NBCF provide programs that help those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

To help commemorate this initiative, WORKPRO® is featuring an assortment of their essential hand tools and accessories that are appropriately colored in pink. Available on amazon.com , a portion of the proceeds from each tool will go directly to NBCF. What's more, WORKPRO® Tools is donating various gifts that allow volunteers to safely pack HOPE Kits during these challenging times. These thoughtful kits help comfort and encourage patients during their treatment.

"We hope our contribution helps the National Breast Cancer Foundation deliver resources to those who are in need," said Lily Chi, Executive Vice President of WORKPRO®'s parent company, GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd. "WORKPRO® is proud to support those stricken with breast cancer and we're very excited to become a force for good."

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org .

About WORKPRO® Tools:Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools deliver a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. For more information, visit www.workprotools.com .

SOURCE GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC