Workiva Inc. (WK) - Get Workiva, Inc. Class A Report, today announced that it was classified as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Platforms Q3 2021 report. The company's connected cloud platform enables collaboration and deep integration into existing systems and workstreams to simplify audit, risk and compliance, operational, financial, and non-financial reporting for companies across the globe.

Workiva Named a Leader Among Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms by Independent Research Firm (Graphic: Business Wire)

Evaluating GRC solutions against 25 criteria, Forrester identified 15 vendors available today, and proceeded to research, analyze, and score them. The report summarizes how each provider measures up, and ranks their solutions based on how well they satisfy the current and future needs of audit, risk, and compliance professionals.

Workiva received the highest score possible in 12 criteria including Audit Management, Interoperability (data integrations), Vision, and Planned Enhancements.

According to the report, "Workiva tackles GRC's data problem head on... Its straightforward mission to 'simplify complex work' aims to solve GRC's greatest pain points of collaboration, reporting, and benchmarking. Workiva's strengths include a productivity suite that can upload documentation in its native format through copy and paste, and 'autonomous workflow' that recommends remediation and compensating controls based on historical data."

"We are continually enhancing our connected, cloud platform to make it more open, intelligent and intuitive for our customers as they solve their complex business challenges," said Julie Iskow, chief operating officer of Workiva. "We believe this placement validates Workiva's position as a global leader in the market to simplify GRC's biggest challenges and deliver a greater return on investment."

The Workiva cloud platform offers GRC solutions to teams across Audit, SOX Compliance, Risk Management, Policies and Procedures, and IT Risk. Workiva is trusted by 3,900+ companies across 180+ countries to simplify their most complex work, paving the way for organizations to stay agile in the face of risk in a fast-changing world. To find out more about Workiva and The Forrester Wave™ visit workiva.com/grcwave.

About Workiva
Workiva Inc. (WK) - Get Workiva, Inc. Class A Report simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva's open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk.

