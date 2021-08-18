Workiva Inc. To Participate In The BMO 2021 Technology Summit

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today its participation at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit on Aug.

Workiva Inc. (WK) - Get Report, the company that simplifies complex work, announced today its participation at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit on Aug. 25, 2021.

Jill Klindt, Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Rost, VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will present at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event, and subsequent replay, will be available under the "News and Events" section on the Company's investor relations website ( investor.workiva.com).

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (WK) - Get Report simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva's open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005006/en/