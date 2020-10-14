Workiva Inc. Sets Date For Third Quarter 2020 Financial Release And Conference Call

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, Nov.

Workiva Inc. (WK) - Get Report, the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-968-1977 (U.S. domestic) or 647-689-6649 (international). The conference ID is 4214167. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.workiva.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available through Nov. 11, 2020, at 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 4214167. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.workiva.com.

About WorkivaWorkiva Inc. (WK) - Get Report simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva's open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

