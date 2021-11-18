Working Together For The Printing Industry Since 70 Years: Lohmann And Dortschy Are Celebrating A Milestone Anniversary

NEUWIED, Germany, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For seven decades now, the Dortschy Company from Bielefeld/ Germany has been a system supplier for international manufacturers of printing technology for the printing industry and offers cross-process know-how in offset, flexographic and letterpress printing. With around 30 employees, the longstanding family company presents itself as a future-oriented, solid partner in German-speaking countries and sells, for example, printing plates, adhesive plate mounting tapes and cleaning systems.

Founded as early as 1851, Lohmann is considered a pioneer of adhesive tape technology and is now operating worldwide. The company's headquarters are situated in Neuwied/ Germany. In the 1950s, the company came into play in the printing industry with its technical adhesive tapes for flexographic printing. Today, the company employs over 1,800 people worldwide and is active in 29 international locations around the globe. This year , Lohmann celebrated its 170th anniversary.

Due to the common focus on the printing industry, the cooperation between the two experienced companies Dortschy and Lohmann was resolved 70 years ago in order to operate as a joint solution provider for the printing industry. During this time, the close and trusting cooperation between the two companies has resulted in many successful customer projects and extensive customer training courses, which have enabled both companies to position themselves accordingly in the market.

Despite increased market requirements and a difficult environment - not least due to the corona pandemic - the two family businesses are still pooling their strengths, and with qualified advice and cross-product know-how, for example in the correct assembly and demounting of adhesive plate mounting tapes on the printing plate, offer their customers the possibility to manufacture efficiently. Whereby the entire value chain is included: from the development of the ideal adhesive for the plate mounting adhesive tape, through coating and customer-specific packaging to downstream service offers. Thus, optimized process integration for the customer is also created.

"In order to ensure that it stays that way in the future, we are continuously developing our established product portfolio for our customers ," explains Peter Nissing, Head of Market Management Graphics at Lohmann, "Particularly with respect to increasing efficiency such as process optimization and sustainability. In the process, one of our future goals is sustainable production with the help of, for example, our innovative TwinMelt ® technology." Dortschy Managing Director Reinhart Dortschy adds: "Our 70th anniversary is both the recognition of tradition and the dawn of a new age. The future of flexographic printing is constantly developing. We must be equipped for this. We therefore want to take our cooperation with Lohmann to a new level, because only comprehensive knowledge of the components involved in the printing process and their interaction guarantee the best solutions for different applications. The focus for us lies also clearly on new products."

