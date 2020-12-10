Working From Home Gets A Promotion In 2021 - Expedia Offers Two-Week "Work From Here" Trips For $20.20

74% of U.S. remote employees wish they could work from a vacation spot to get a change of scenery according to Expedia's new WFH Report

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the months spent working at kitchen tables, on couches and even in bedrooms, Expedia® is giving "Working from Home" a promotion in 2021. Weary workers will be able to book an exclusive number of luxury two-week "Work from Here" (WFH) trips for just $20.20, each curated to give remote employees the opportunity for a major video conference backdrop upgrade.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced an unprecedented shift in how and where many workers complete their daily '9-5'. Working at home for an extended period has compounded the desire to explore new places, take in sites and scenery, and experience something new," said Nisreene Atassi, Senior Director, Communications, at Expedia. "Built on the wanderer mindset of today's work from anywhere professionals, 'Work From Here' celebrates a new global culture that allows employees the freedom to balance work with travel. When we can travel freely again, we want to inspire workers to think differently about their workspace to create happier, more productive experiences, which would benefit not only employees but also employers."

For those looking for a new outlook in 2021, the special WFH trips will go on sale on Dec. 14 at 20:20 EST ( 8:20 PM EST) on https://workfromhere.expedia.com and are sure to sell out quickly. Workers who snag one of the six $20.20 WFH deals will receive a two-week stay for two at an Expedia VIP Access Property in April 2021.* Inspired by U.S. study respondents who ranked sun and sand as their most-desired Work From Here environment, the curated stays for U.S. workers include the Emeline in Charleston, S.C., the Parrott Key Hotel and Villas in Key West, Fla. and The Scott Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Emeline in Charleston, S.CRich in history, Emeline, presents a calm and luxurious place to call the 'office'.

Parrott Key Hotel and Villas in Key West, Fla. What's not to love about working from a tropical, waterfront island destination? The Parrot Key is a gorgeous boutique hotel with Downtown Key West just a quick (complimentary) shuttle ride away.

The Scott Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz. An oasis in the heart of Old Town, Scottsdale, The Scott Resort & Spa offers a number of stylish and inspiring workspaces.

With many organizations' remote work policies extended well into 2021, Expedia surveyed 1,000 U.S. employees to uncover the desires and perceived benefits of working from a new location as part of its global WFH Report. Some of the most interesting U.S. findings include:

Work-dreams are the new daydreams: Three in four people wish they could work from a new location to get a more exotic "office view," and more than half (56%) want the trip to be for two weeks.

Three in four people wish they could work from a new location to get a more exotic "office view," and more than half (56%) want the trip to be for two weeks. Dear family, wish you were here: 68% of respondents said they would leave their family at home for a couple weeks to work remote from a vacation spot.

68% of respondents said they would leave their family at home for a couple weeks to work remote from a vacation spot. "Work from Here" endorphins : Queue the smiles and exhales - U.S. remote workers say that a WFH trip will have real emotional benefits. The top three include: Feeling happy, excited and relaxed.

: Queue the smiles and exhales - U.S. remote workers say that a WFH trip will have real emotional benefits. The top three include: Feeling happy, excited and relaxed. Being in paradise improves productivity : Two-thirds of people believe working from a vacation spot would benefit their work output.

: Two-thirds of people believe working from a vacation spot would benefit their work output. Tighter family ties: Two in three people expect their relationship with their both partner and kids would improve if they could work from a new location.

Jessica Naziri, Women's Lifestyle and Tech expert and founder of TechSesh, comments: "As living rooms and bedrooms have become interchangeable with office spaces, it's easier than ever to start feeling burnt out, so we're seeing people getting creative and taking their work elsewhere. Now that you can work from anywhere, all you need to successfully combine work and travel are reliable WiFi and a few tech essentials. Get the most out of your 'Work From Here' trip by creating structure in your day, having a dedicated workspace and carving out time to enjoy and explore."

Traveler wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travelers can visit the Expedia COVID-19 travel resource page for information to make informed travel decisions.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Extremely limited offer, while supplies last - only six (6) bookings are available at this rate. Offer is only available at the three (3) participating hotels (two (2) bookings per property). Offer is valid for either of the stated travel periods, April 1 through April 15, 2021 or April 16 through April 30, 2021, based on double occupancy and includes taxes and fees. All room types may not be included in the offer. Offer is subject to availability and may be discontinued without notice. Hotel-specific conditions may apply and are notified prior to booking. Expedia's usual booking terms and conditions apply: https://www.expedia.com/lp/lg-legal. Promoter: Expedia, Inc., 1111 Expedia Group Way W., Seattle, WA 98119 USA

If you are unable to travel during the stated travel periods due to government restrictions related to the Coronavirus pandemic, Expedia will assist in rescheduling the trip.

Note: working from a location different from your normal work location could result in personal tax responsibilities or responsibilities for your employer. Please consult a tax advisor and your employer with any question

* Two weeks (14 consecutive days + nights); WFH perks vary by each property; VIP Access Property as defined by Expedia. Because flexibility and traveler wellbeing are critical, WFH trips can be redeemed for a two-week period in April, but with the flexibility to reschedule if government restrictions suggest.

