WORKHORSE GROUP 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Workhorse Group, Inc. - WKHS

NEW ORLEANS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until May 7, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Workhorse Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WKHS), if they purchased the Company's securities between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Workhorse and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wkhs/ https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pen/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by May 7, 2021 .

About the Lawsuit

Workhorse and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On February 23, 2021, the United States Postal Service issued a press release announcing that Oshkosh Defense, not the Company, had been awarded the multibillion-dollar service contract for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle ("NGDV") project to modernize its postal delivery fleet. On this news, shares of Workhorse fell $14.88 per share, or 47%, to close at $16.47 per share on February 23, 2021.

The case is Farrar v. Workhorse Group, Inc., et al., 21-cv-02072.

