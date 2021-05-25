Workforce Identity And Access Management Competitive Analysis Report 2021

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workforce Identity and Access Management 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workforce Identity and Access Management 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a highly fragmented market, this Radar profiles some of the key vendors in the industry. While some of them have a long history in the IAM sector, some others are relatively new. These companies were selected on the basis of their potential to grow and innovate. Working aggressively to meet the IAM challenges of clients, the selected vendors are investing in research and development and work very closely with their clients to ensure that their IAM requirements are met and are future proof.

Some of the key growth opportunities in the Workforce IAM market are driven by the growing demand for consolidation and simplification of IAM. Similarly, other opportunities have emerged as a result of the emerging technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Providers are looking to augment their solutions with new business models, capabilities and educating clients about best practices to enhance outcomes.

COVID-19 challenged the status quo in digital transformation, workplaces, and employee access. As enterprises cope with business continuity challenge, the Workforce IAM is poised for a significant growth. Going forward, Workforce IAM will continue to be an important part of strategic imperatives.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Radar

Workforce Identity and Access Management

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Broadcom

Duo (Cisco Secure Access)

IBM Security

Ilantus Technologies

Microsoft

Okta

Ping Identity

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Saviynt Inc.

Thales

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

6. Radar Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qv97tj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workforce-identity-and-access-management-competitive-analysis-report-2021-301299152.html

SOURCE Research and Markets