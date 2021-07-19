Workers At XPO In N.J. Ratify Contract, Second Contract Approved In A Week Nationwide

TRENTON, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at XPO Logistics in Trenton, New Jersey made history of their own on Saturday, July 17 by ratifying their first contract, one week after their co-workers in Miami did the same, and the two groups now have their rights and protections in a legally binding contract for the first time.

"For the second time in one week, XPO workers ratified their first contract at XPO despite XPO management saying workers would never ratify a contract," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "These two groups' positive contract votes give other XPO workers the hope that they too can fight and win a more secure future as Teamsters."

"I'm proud to welcome all the XPO workers into the Freight Division, and I'm especially proud since the Trenton workers are members of my local, Local 701," said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division. "These two contract victories are critical in our fight to build worker power at XPO."

"I'm happy to be joining our brothers in Miami who ratified their contract and I look forward to expanding and improving upon this two-year agreement that gives us a strong foundation to build from," said Bruce Ryan, a linehaul driver at the former Con-way Freight and XPO since 1996. "I also look forward to bringing more XPO members into the Teamsters Union so that they can also have their rights and protections in writing." XPO purchased Con-way in 2015 for $3 billion.

The group of 34 drivers at XPO in Trenton voted to join Local 701 in April 2017. XPO has delayed negotiations, broken labor laws and mistreated workers, all in its attempt to deny workers their federally protected right to form their union and negotiate a contract.

The contract includes "just-cause" protections, a grievance process, successorship language, job protection language and retirement protections, among other improvements.

