CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 80 percent of workers voting in favor of union representation, Modern Cannabis (MOCA) Budtenders in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago have joined Teamsters Local 777 - the second location at the company to do so.

"Congratulations to everyone on this groundbreaking victory," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "These workers and their brothers and sisters at the River North location, they are at the vanguard of one of the most exciting things happening in the American labor movement right now. By setting an example of what can happen when workers join together in solidarity, they are leaders not just at their shops, not just in Chicago cannabis, but for the entire industry."

The Teamsters have been making significant inroads throughout every facet of the budding cannabis industry as political support for legalization continues to grow both in Washington and in state houses throughout the country. Earlier this week, another group of cannabis workers in Adelanto, Calif. also voted to join the Teamsters.

Jack Herwitch is a budtender at the Logan Square location.

"Proper representation provides protection for the worker that is not afforded by at-will employment," Herwitch said. "It sets an operational standard that equals the playing field between the employer and the worker, and generates mutual respect."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

Contact: Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610 kdeniz@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workers-at-modern-cannabis-logan-square-join-teamsters-local-777-301315542.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777