Workday Named A Leader In 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Cloud HCM Suites For 1,000 Employee Enterprises For Sixth Consecutive Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday Inc. (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises 1. Workday was recognized as a Leader for the sixth consecutive year and positioned the highest for overall Ability To Execute.

The events of the past 18 months have emphasized the importance of having a unified HCM system that can help organizations keep pace with the changing world of work. More than 3,700 global customers, including Acxiom, Aurecon, BMO Financial Group, EMC Insurance Companies, Rocket Companies, Wellesley College, and more use Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to gain operational visibility, manage their workforce, and meet talent needs while helping them scale and grow their business.

Continued Innovations for the Employee ExperienceEmployee experience has moved to the top of the business agenda as organizations look to adopt new working models and invest in ways to keep employees engaged during changing workforce dynamics.

In March 2021, Workday completed its acquisition of Peakon to help provide better insights into employee experience, career development, and belonging and diversity initiatives. With real-time visibility into employee sentiment and productivity -- and their drivers -- Workday is enabling organizations to turn these insights into action and elevate the voice of their employees.

Workday has also delivered product innovations that offer customers a simple, connected, and more engaging employee experience with Workday Everywhere . By bringing Workday tasks and insights directly into digital workspaces where employees are already doing most of their collaboration and communicating, they can quickly access Workday without having to toggle between different applications.

Increased Investments in Skills Amid the recovery from the pandemic-generated recession, skills have emerged as a critical component to managing and optimizing talent.

Organizations are continuing to adopt skills innovations from Workday. To date, more than 1,000 organizations are using Skills Cloud , which is included with Workday HCM, to more effectively hire, engage, and retain their workforce. As customers embrace a skills-based people strategy -- where workers are valued and rewarded for their skills and how they apply them to create organizational value -- they can incorporate skills across Workday HCM including Workday Recruiting , Workday Learning , Talent Marketplace , and Career Hub for a connected talent experience.

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises," by Sam Grinter, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Ranadip Chandra, John Kostoulas, October 19, 2021.

Customer Recognition Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of October 22, 2021, Workday customer reviews include the following:

"Our priority for our HCM solution is one that can pull our people-centric data into one place, allowing us full visibility across the various journeys of our team members. Workday allows us to better understand, attract, and retain so we can maximize the talents of our team. With Workday's flexibility in configuration...we can pivot and shift as quickly as needed in our ever-changing workspace." — Infrastructure and Operations, Finance [ read full review ]

"Workday HCM is a comprehensive...platform for all HR-related needs...including hiring, onboarding, payroll, performance, benefits, leave management, and core HR modules, which makes it easy for [the] human resource team. This tool allows lots of customization...and the user interface is intuitive...ability to integrate with other tools is easy." — Sourcing, Procurement, and Vendor Management [ read full review ]

"Workday Human Capital Management is...one complete package with excellent features that are all merged in a single place. It connects your organization's needs and helps you manage and deliver the best for better performance and positive growth." — Infrastructure and Operations, Services [ read full review ]

Comment on the News"The pandemic has brought to light the investments organizations need to make in their people - whether it's creating engaging employee experiences, shifting to skills-based people strategies, or providing employees with the tools needed to learn and grow," said David Somers, group general manager, office of the chief human resource officer, Workday. "With Workday HCM, customers have an industry-leading, unified system that gives them a holistic view of their people so they can be agile and respond to the evolving requirements of the new world of work, including keeping a pulse on employee experience and attracting and retaining the best talent."

Additional Information

Read the blog, " Workday Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant ™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises ," by David Somers, group general manager, office of the chief human resource officer, Workday.

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner report on the Workday website .

About Workday Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries — from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

