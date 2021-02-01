Workday Appoints Doug Robinson To Executive Vice President Of Global Sales

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that it has promoted Doug Robinson to executive vice president of global sales. Doug will continue to report into Workday Co-CEO Chano Fernandez.

In this new role, Doug will lead Workday's global sales efforts with a focus on continued acceleration and international expansion of Workday momentum across finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Doug originally joined Workday in 2010 and has held various sales leadership positions at the company before becoming head of sales in North America in 2018. In that role, Doug helped steer growth of the region across industries, driving the adoption of Workday by more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500.

Comments on the News"Doug has not only played an instrumental role in helping us welcome some of the world's largest organizations to Workday, but he has established high levels of operational and sales excellence that have been critical to Workday's growth," said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO, Workday. "We have a strong opportunity ahead of us, and Doug has the leadership experience, integrity, and mindset to ensure Workday gains even more ground as the go-to partner in finance, HR, planning, and spend management for organizations around the world."

"Workday is a truly exceptional company because of our people, customers, and products," said Doug Robinson, executive vice president, global sales, Workday. "I'm honored to lead and serve our sales team as we expand growth globally, and partner with more organizations to deliver value for their employees, customers, and shareholders through the power of Workday in this ever-changing world."

About Workday Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

