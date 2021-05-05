WorkChew Partners With District Of Columbia To Support Returning To Work Safely

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkChew is excited to partner with the District of Columbia to support the city's "Return to Work Safely" initiative to help bring employees back to work.

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkChew is excited to partner with the District of Columbia to support the city's "Return to Work Safely" initiative to help bring employees back to work. The partnership between WorkChew and DC will allow us to provide people in the city with a unique network of on-demand workspaces to be productive while supporting local businesses.

"We are proud to support DC restaurants and hotels by transforming their underutilized space into safe and productive workspaces," said Maisha Burt, CEO of WorkChew. "Our network of locations are designed to meet the needs of today's remote workforce on their non-office workdays. We are committed to supporting the District through this partnership and look forward to contributing to the wellness and productivity of today's changing workforce."

"As the District continues our economic recovery, these kinds of partnerships underscore Mayor Bowser's commitment to ensuring our businesses and workforce have the resources they need to safely return to work," said Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio. "I encourage everyone to take advantage of this unique opportunity and we'll continue to focus on getting our city to the better normal."

WorkChew plans to support the District in two ways. To start, WorkChew is gifting local businesses WorkChew "Day Passes" for their employees. Employees can take advantage of unlimited usage of the day pass for the month of May. WorkChew is also offering DC residents, entrepreneurs, and students a $5 membership starting May 5 th and ending May 31st. To take advantage of this offer, sign up today here.

"It's great District of Columbia sees value in supporting the workforce and their return to the office," said Maisha Burt, CEO of WorkChew. "Through this partnership, we will put flexible workspace within reach for more residents, entrepreneurs, and students by providing a variety of safe, accessible, and stimulating spaces that rival the monotony of the home office."

We are honored to be a part of Mayor Muriel Bower and The Office of The Deputy Mayor's initiatives while working alongside Washington DC Economic Partnership, Federal City Council, Downtown DC, and Golden Triangle Business Improvement Districts.

For more information on DC's Return to Work initiative, click here.

