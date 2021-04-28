WorkBoard's New Chat-first Experience Makes OKR Adoption Easier Than Ever

Brings team leaders what they need to know to start their week and wrap it up, augmenting their ability to lead and saving them precious time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkBoard Inc, leader in the Enterprise Results Management arena, today announced its chat-first experience, Calibrate & Celebrate ™, to enable managers and teams to achieve their best outcomes. WorkBoard is the most trusted OKR platform and is used by hundreds of enterprises to accelerate their results and operating rhythm. The new Calibrate & Celebrate capability meets users where they are in Microsoft Teams with the few things that need attention and recognition each week, making it easier to focus efforts where they matter most.

In response to more dynamic markets and more disruptive changes, companies across industries are adopting OKRs to raise their velocity and agility. OKR platforms help organizations more quickly adjust and align on strategic priorities, and more efficiently focus efforts on their achievement. This latest WorkBoard innovation reduces the OKR learning curve and unlocks the benefits of higher focus more quickly for organizations.

Calibrate & Celebrate meets users in Microsoft Teams on Monday morning with the few things that need their focus for the week and on Friday afternoons with the progress and victories to celebrate with their team members. Both the Monday and Friday messages give managers the "easy button" - a single click to cheer, nudge, and comment to engage and motivate their teams to their best possible outcomes. Rather than navigate to an app or search for a spreadsheet, WorkBoard delivers the few things that truly need attention and recognition. This makes good management effortless and augments managers' effectiveness on a broad scale across enterprises.

"Great results come from driving great focus and giving great coaching. While all managers know that, it's challenging to be as prepared, organized and supportive as we'd like week to week," said WorkBoard CEO and co-founder Deidre Paknad. "While OKRs help clarify the results teams want to drive, Calibrate & Celebrate now makes it effortless to focus on them and operate at your best as a manager and a team."

Today, the WorkBoard platform is widely adopted across large organizations driving transformation like Microsoft, Cisco, Workday, Juniper Networks, 3M, Astra Zeneca, EXL and Ascension and by fast growth companies transforming their market like Avalara, Zuora, Toast, Malwarebytes, Praxis Precision Medicines, Seismic and more.

WorkBoard's Enterprise Results Platform and results advisory services unlock growth and competitive advantage for customers through high alignment, strong focus and transparency using OKRs. WorkBoard is a pioneer in OKR coaching, working with thousands of teams to align and measure results and certifying over 7500 OKR coaches in the Outcome Mindset Method™ since launching its popular OKR Coach Certification program in 2018. WorkBoard is based in Redwood City, Calif. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital, Workday Ventures, and Microsoft's M12.

