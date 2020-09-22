Work-From-Home Implementations To Strengthen Growth Of Software Defined Perimeter Market: TMR

- Large-scale adoption of cloud technology and the escalating threat of cyber attacks are prominent growth factors associated with the software defined perimeter market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for developing a modern and successful security framework for cloud technology is essential. Traditional defense methods like firewalls have their limitations and do not prove efficient for protecting application infrastructure. Hence, this factor will make way to invite profound growth for the software defined perimeter market.

The TMR analysts, after research on various aspects related to software defined perimeter market foresee the global software defined perimeter market to expand at a healthy CAGR of 31 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global software defined perimeter market was valued at ~US$ 2.7 bn and is estimated to reach US$ 40.1 bn by 2030.

The increase in the rate of work-from-home (WFH) mechanism due to the COVID-19 outbreak may lead to a tremendous demand for software defined perimeter. This aspect may bring a positive change in the growth rate of the software defined perimeter market.

Software Defined Perimeter Market: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

The analysts credit the strengthening web of remote working mechanisms as a prominent growth factor for the software defined perimeter market. Other factors highlighted by the analysts are heightening need for enhancing security and authentication services for on-premise and cloud applications. The analysts further opine that the work-from-home (WFH) mechanism will invite expansive growth for the software defined perimeter market.

Software Defined Perimeter Market: Key Revelations

The authentication segment acquired a prominent share in 2019 in terms of application

Based on end-user, the healthcare sector accrued the largest share of the global software defined perimeter market

North America dominated the global software defined perimeter market in terms of geography

North America is also prognosticated to hold the same position in this forecast period

is also prognosticated to hold the same position in this forecast period The U.S. harnesses extensive growth for North America

The U.S is expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.8 percent during the assessment period

Asia Pacific clenched a prominent regional share in 2019 and is also expected to continue the same run through the forecast period

clenched a prominent regional share in 2019 and is also expected to continue the same run through the forecast period South America , the Middle East and Africa , and Europe may expect moderate growth

Software Defined Perimeter Market: Growth Boosters

Seamless connectivity to any network and support for devices such as PCs, laptops, mobile devices, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices invite magnifying demand for the software defined perimeter market.

Software defined perimeter offer high encryption, adding an extra layer of security, thus increasing the demand

Multiple authentications enable organizations to identify illegal users and this feature invites great growth opportunities for the software defined perimeter market

Strategic alliances between the players in the software defined perimeter market further invite expansive growth prospects

Software defined perimeter also extend security measures for hybrid and multi-cloud access and offer complete flexibility, thus sowing the seeds of growth across the software defined perimeter market

Software Defined Perimeter Market: The Pandemic Effect

Workplaces were shut due to the novel coronavirus contagion and this led to large-scale implementation of the work-from-home (WFH) mechanism, especially across the IT industry. Seeing the rising threat of COVID-19, most of the workplaces have extended WFH till the end of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021. This aspect may boost the growth of the software defined perimeter market. As VPNs continue to present a range of challenges, the demand for software defined perimeter market is bound to increase.

Global Software Defined Perimeter Market: Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

Consulting



System Integration



Operation & Maintenance

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Application

Security

Authentication

By End User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Defense

Healthcare

Government

Education

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

