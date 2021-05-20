WordPress VIP Brings Digital Transformation To Government Agencies With Newly Approved FedRAMP Certification

With this certification completed in partnership with The Department of Veterans Affairs, government entities can now leverage the content agility of WordPress VIP without compromising security and compliance.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WordPress VIP (WPVIP), the leading provider of enterprise WordPress and part of Automattic's suite of innovative brands, has received a FedRAMP "Authority to Operate" (ATO) approval. WordPress VIP is the first and only WordPress enterprise platform to earn this rigorous certification that meets the standards for security and risk assessment for cloud technologies. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) sponsored WordPress VIP throughout their certification process and also migrated its own legacy infrastructure to WPVIP's platform.

FedRAMP and WPVIP impactCost, budget pressures, and citizen demands have accelerated digital transformation needs across the public sector. Yet, according to a Deloitte survey, 30 percent of federal organizations assessed their digital capabilities as ahead of their public sector peers, while almost 70 percent felt they lagged behind the private sector. Why? One reason is access to modern technology. In the case of digital content, US Government agencies have been limited to just a few Content Management Solutions (CMS), slowing their ability to create and deliver digital experiences with speed and agility across web, mobile, and other channels.

Now, WPVIP, through its secure, user-friendly, and agile content platform, offers government agencies the opportunity to reduce the toil and cost of building digital experiences. For example, WordPress VIP enabled buildbackbetter.org to easily develop a clean and fast website with accessibility features and a Spanish-language option, expanding the audiences the site could serve—while mitigating security risks during the critical transition time.

About WPVIP solutions and WordPress ubiquityWith industry-leading security protocols, expert support, flexible architectures, a 99.99% uptime SLA, and hourly backups, WordPress VIP takes the heavy lifting out of content creation and modernizing web legacy infrastructure. The WordPress flexible drag-and-drop editor is flexible and easy to use for those with minimal training or little technical knowledge.

WordPress solutions are used by more than 42% of the web, including Whitehouse.gov; WPVIP customers include Facebook, Microsoft, Salesforce, the Democratic National Committee, Biden-Harris transition team, and the Federal Reserve Bank of NY.

The benefit for government agencies"With WordPress VIP's FedRAMP approval, government agencies can finally deploy and host websites quickly and affordably," said Ab Emam, CEO of Web Development Group (WDG) , a leading Digital Transformation and web development agency based in Washington DC. "Government agencies will no longer need to spend many millions on costly website infrastructure and security. Through WPVIP, WordPress will offer agencies great digital experiences backed by easy-to-use tools without sacrificing security, bringing community-led innovation to the government space."

FedRAMP authorization demonstrates WPVIP's commitment to creating data security for all its customers. While WPVIP's stringent security protocols are known industry-wide to protect sensitive information, intuitive and easy-to-use content management workflows make it seamless to give users up-to-date, accessible, and accurate information.

"Security and compliance are some of the most critical disciplines for WordPress VIP," said Eduardo Lundgren, WPVIP's Chief Technology Officer. "Global brands in high-risk industries like finance, health, defense, tech, and government need to feel confident when we power their applications. All of our origin data centers maintain SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, and now we are the first WordPress enterprise platform with a fully hosted FedRAMP-certified solution. We enable our customers to focus on building digital experiences and get them to market quickly and confidently, all with government-grade security and compliance."

