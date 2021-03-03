Woolpert Acquires Texas-Based CivilTech Engineering Inc. To Expand Water, Transportation Initiatives In Texas

The firms will work together to address aging infrastructure concerns throughout Texas and across the U.S., supporting more resilient, capable and advanced communities.

DAYTON, Ohio, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired CivilTech Engineering Inc., a multidisciplinary engineering firm that specializes in transportation, water resources, municipal, structural and construction services. CivilTech has three offices in Texas and serves local, state and federal clients.

This acquisition complements and enhances the capabilities of both companies. Woolpert will extend its state and federal transportation and water initiatives and its engineering and geospatial presence in Texas, which has critical transportation infrastructure and flood-risk mitigation needs. For CivilTech, the move expands its footprint in Texas, provides international exposure, and integrates industry-leading engineering and geospatial technologies.

CivilTech President and CEO Melvin G. Spinks said precise and technologically advanced GIS data are critical to engineering projects, providing modeling, forecasting and support for next-generation capabilities. He said the firms' combined innovative technology will document regional history, identify trends and facilitate transparency through public sharing. Spinks said Woolpert is driving the architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) market, fueled by its scientific acumen and data acquisition expertise, to give clients creative yet practical, engineered solutions.

"One of our core business lines is flood-risk management at the federal, state and local level, and data acquisition and advanced GIS mapping applications are very important to this work," Spinks said. "Through science and engineering, we can advance flood modeling and disaster mitigation, improve riverine and coastal resilience, and address the impact of climate change. We were looking for a partner who has the experience and the ready-to-work platforms needed to create high-quality, state-of-the-art deliverables, and we found that in Woolpert."

Woolpert Senior Vice President and Infrastructure Sector Leader Tom Mochty lauded CivilTech's fast-growing water and transportation service offerings, particularly on large-scale highway design and construction inspection projects for the Texas Department of Transportation and for major flood-risk planning studies across Texas. Incorporating Woolpert's national water quality monitoring, sanitary sewer evaluation survey (SSES), and capacity, management, operation and maintenance (CMOM) program expertise will expand and complement CivilTech's business practices.

"CivilTech has excellent people who strive to deliver exceptional service to their clients," Mochty said. "We share these same traits. Together, we intend to create and implement infrastructure solutions for clients that will protect and advance communities throughout Texas and across the country."

Woolpert President and CEO Scott Cattran said CivilTech's strategy, vision and culture align with that of Woolpert.

"The last five years have been one of exponential growth for both of our companies, and we each have been focused on becoming premier firms that also are among the best companies in the nation," Cattran said. "This merger unites and amplifies that shared vision. We're honored to welcome CivilTech to the Woolpert family of companies, and together we look forward to accomplishing great things for many years to come."

CivilTech has 80 employees and is headquartered in Houston. It will be known as CivilTech, a Woolpert Company, during the integration transition. Woolpert has more than 1,100 employees at 42 offices in three countries.

About WoolpertWoolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,100 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit woolpert.com.

About CivilTech Engineering Inc.Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CivilTech Engineering Inc. celebrates a two-decade history partnering with local, state and federal agencies in making our communities more resilient and safer by improving our infrastructure and mobility. CivilTech provides transportation, water resources, infrastructure, structures, and construction management services on the most challenging engineering projects. Our mission is to be the premier consulting and engineering firm, focusing on water, transportation, and infrastructure services. We pride ourselves to be recognized as a leader in the engineering sciences to advance sustainable infrastructure. Our people are in the forefront of new technologies, client dedicated and uphold the highest professional standards in our practices. Our well-trained and professional staff of more than 80 employees, is the key to maintaining our high levels of quality and client satisfaction.

