Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Report, a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it has been selected by Woodlands Water to install automatic metering infrastructure (AMI) across its service area in Montgomery County, Texas. The AMI project will optimize the operations of Woodlands Water by creating a more efficient and effective water distribution system, while enhancing transparency for customers into water consumption and their monthly bills.

Following a competitive solicitation beginning in July 2019, Woodlands Water selected Ameresco to provide a "turnkey" solution to identify, design, install and monitor a comprehensive water efficiency program. Over the next 18 months, Ameresco will install more than 34,000 smart water meters across the Woodlands service area, which will seamlessly integrate water consumption data into customers' existing WaterSmart portals.

"Among the many benefits of this project is an unprecedented level of transparency that our customers will have into their water consumption, including the ability to view and track usage from any computer or mobile device," said James M. Stinson, PE, general manager for Woodlands Water. "Ameresco's expertise in the area of smart city solutions and advanced metering technologies made them our ideal partner for this project."

By providing more frequent and detailed information about water usage across its service area, Woodlands Water will be better equipped to detect and stop leaks before they can become a greater problem. This information also allows for enhanced customer engagement and service.

"Automatic metering infrastructure helps communities take better control of how they use and conserve water," said Bob Georgeoff, vice president of Ameresco. "By replacing and upgrading existing infrastructure now, Woodlands Water will avoid the need for future improvements and help its customers cut down on unnecessary and costly overuse of water at home."

About Woodlands Water

Woodlands Water is the central management agency for ten Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs) that currently serve The Woodlands in Montgomery County, Texas. Woodlands Water provides water distribution, wastewater collection, storm drainage and tax collection services. The principal objective of Woodlands Water is to provide the MUDs it serves with professional, reliable and quality services consistent with fiscal responsibility. Woodlands Water is committed to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of utility infrastructure and enhancing communication with its customers. To learn more about Woodlands Water, visit https://woodlandswater.org/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - Get Report is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer's entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company's overall total construction backlog. This project was reported in contracted backlog as of June 30, 2020.

