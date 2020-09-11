THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank ® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment to North Carolina by building a new location, which opens for business today at 2420 Supercenter Drive NE,...

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank ® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment to North Carolina by building a new location, which opens for business today at 2420 Supercenter Drive NE, Kannapolis, NC 28083 inside Walmart ®. This new branch offers a full range of banking services for consumer and business customers, including two ATMs to serve customers' needs available 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

"We are passionate about investing in our communities and excited to open our new branch in Kannapolis, which marks Woodforest's 93 rd location in North Carolina," said Julie V. Mayrant, President, Retail Division, Woodforest National Bank.

About Woodforest National BankCelebrating 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 750 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

Media Contact Patricia Brown Director of Public Relations Woodforest National Bank 832-375-2298 patriciab@woodforest.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodforest-national-bank-opens-new-branch-in-north-carolina-301128416.html

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank