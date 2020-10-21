Woodforest National Bank Opens New Branch In Columbus, Ohio

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank ® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment to Ohio by building a new location which opened on October 16 at 3900 Morse Rd.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank ® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment to Ohio by building a new location which opened on October 16 at 3900 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH, 43219 inside Walmart ® .. This new branch offers a full range of banking services for consumer and business customers, including a depository ATM available when the Walmart store is open.

"We are committed to investing in our communities and thrilled to open our new branch in Columbus, which marks Woodforest's 76 th location in Ohio," said Julie V. Mayrant, President, Retail Division, Woodforest National Bank.

About Woodforest National BankCelebrating 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 750 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

