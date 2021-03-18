Woodforest National Bank Opens A New Location In Louisiana

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank ® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment in Louisiana by building a new location which opened on March 12, 2021 at 2799 W.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank ® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment in Louisiana by building a new location which opened on March 12, 2021 at 2799 W. Thomas Street, Hammond, LA, 70401, inside Walmart ®.

"Woodforest Bank is proud to add our 21 st branch in Louisiana to provide more convenient locations for our customers to meet their banking needs," said Julie V. Mayrant, President, Retail Division, Woodforest National Bank.

This new branch offers a full range of banking services for consumer and business customers, including a depository ATM available when the Walmart store is open.

About Woodforest National BankCelebrating 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

