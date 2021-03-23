THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank ® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment in The Carolinas by building a new location which opened on March 19, 2021 at 2014 S.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank ® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment in The Carolinas by building a new location which opened on March 19, 2021 at 2014 S. Irby St. Florence, SC, 29505 inside Walmart ®. This new branch offers a full range of banking services for consumer and business customers, including a depository ATM available when the Walmart store is open.

"Woodforest Bank is committed to serving our customers in The Carolinas by opening our 138 th branch location in Florence, South Carolina. We are excited to invest in this thriving community," said Julie V. Mayrant, President, Retail Division, Woodforest National Bank.

About Woodforest National BankCelebrating 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodforest-national-bank-continues-expansion-across-the-carolinas-301254282.html

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank