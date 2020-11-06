Woodforest National Bank Continues Branch Expansion Across Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank ® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment in Texas by building a new location which opened October 30 th at 2391 S.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank ® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment in Texas by building a new location which opened October 30 th at 2391 S. Wayside Drive, Houston TX, 77023 inside Walmart ® . This new branch offers a full range of banking services for consumer and business customers, including a depository ATM available when the Walmart store is open.

"Woodforest Bank is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year by continuing our commitment to being Texas strong. Our goal is to provide more locations and convenience for customers to meet their banking needs, and we are excited to open our 208th location in our great home state of Texas," said Julie V. Mayrant, President, Retail Division, Woodforest National Bank.

About Woodforest National BankCelebrating 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 750 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

