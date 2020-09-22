Woodcraft Encourages 'Safety First' In Project Planning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MS -- Make personal safety top priority for home improvement and do-it-yourself projects. Think each project through carefully to be aware of which machines and tools will be used and what protection will be needed to work safely. Then check out the many safety-related products at Woodcraft.

Personal Protective Equipment"Keeping safe in the shop starts with some basic protection devices," said Jessica Douglas, Woodcraft Power Tool Sales Manager/Drop Ship Manager. "With ears, eyes, lungs and hands all covered and some tool-specific safety items, like featherboards and pushsticks, you will be all set to work in your shop safely and have a good time, too."

LUNGS/FACE- The RZ Dust Mask 2.0 is constructed of moisture wicking, lightweight, breathable mesh that keeps the skin cool. The RZ F1 Standard Active Carbon Filter has an outer layer capable of trapping particulates down to 0.1 micron and an inner active carbon layer that is effective against fumes, odors, smoke, and organic material.

EYES- Lightweight Sitecore and Fyxate Safety Glasses from Pyramex are ANSI Z87.1 certified — they offer UV ray protection up to 99% — and won't shatter if hit. Sitecore Glasses feature a half frame that blends the breathability of a frameless design with the durability of a full frame. Fyxate Glasses have a single wraparound lens that is ideal for the shop or other dusty or windy environments.

EARS - SensGard ZEM Hearing Protection features a patented design that uses the mechanical energy of sound waves (not electronics) to minimize sound before it reaches the human ear. Noise reduction rated at 26bd blocks harmful noise but allows speech and other useful sounds to be heard.

HANDS/ARMS- The bright orange WoodRiver® GET-A-GRIP TPR Pushstick is a safe solution to feeding material at the table saw, bandsaw, router table - anywhere you need to get a firm hold of your workpiece. A 12-3/4"-long handle keeps fingers far away from cutting edges.

Air Filtration & Dust Extraction "One of the best safety tools in your arsenal is effective dust collection and/or air filtration," Woodcraft Senior Product Manager Peter Collins said.

The JET 3-Speed Air Filtration System cleans and circulates the air in a shop, filtering between 98 and 99 percent of all particles, five microns in size, and 85 percent of particles one micron in size. Set the timer for two, four or eight hours for automatic shutdown.

Woodcraft carries a line of Festool® Dust Extractors like the CT 15 E HEPA Dust Extractor that can easily handle cleanup at a construction site, production shop or a home workshop. Move it to "the mess" or park it under a tool.

Safe Finishing and Gluing Woodcraft Product Manager Kent Harpool offered this safety advice: "Always read the label on anything from the finish or glue group. Everything is there, from proper application to information important to your safety."

To learn more about these and other products, visit your local Woodcraft store, call (800) 535-4482 or visit www.woodcraft.com. You also can find safety articles and product videos on woodcraft.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodcraft-encourages-safety-first-in-project-planning-301134328.html

SOURCE Woodcraft