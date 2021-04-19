Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking Of New Apartment Community Outside Boston

WAYLAND, Mass., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community - Alta at River's Edge - in Wayland, Massachusetts.

WAYLAND, Mass., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community - Alta at River's Edge - in Wayland, Massachusetts. Construction is underway and the community is scheduled to open in late Summer 2022.

Once complete, the new community will feature 218 apartment homes comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans spread across a total of three buildings. The units will include high-end finishes and features including stainless steel appliances, smart thermostats, and large balconies.

Alta at River's Edge will also feature a wide range of desirable amenities for the residents to enjoy including a club room and game lounge, fitness center, work from home spaces, indoor golf simulator, and pet spa. Additionally, there will be two courtyards with a pool and hot tub, fire pits, grilling stations and a resident gardening area.

"Wood Partners is very excited to finally break ground on Alta at River's Edge," said Jim Lambert, Managing Director. "This project has been a long time in the making and we would like to thank the Town of Wayland and the many individuals who worked so hard, well before our involvement, to lay the groundwork for it. It is a great example of a public-private partnership and what can be accomplished when municipalities work together with private developers to create much-needed housing in Massachusetts."

Located on Boston Post Road (Route 20) in Wayland, the future community will be adjacent to the Town of Sudbury with seasonal views of the nearby Sudbury River and its marshlands that are home to protected birds and other wildlife. A future rail trail will help connect the property to nearby Wayland Town Center, Route 20 retail, Wayland Public Library and the Town of Weston. The trail will be used primarily for walking, running, and biking and will feature beautiful wildflowers and scenery.

"Alta at River's Edge will offer a premier Wayland address, a scenic setting next to the Sudbury River, easy access to employment centers, and a highly rated school system," Lambert continued. "We look forward to opening the doors to the community next year."

The community is 20 miles west of Boston, providing residents proximity to numerous employment opportunities as well as recreational destinations.

For families, Wayland also offers a top-ranked school system - in a 2021 report published by Niche, Wayland was ranked the second-best public school district in Massachusetts.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

