Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking Of Alta Southern Highlands In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Southern Highlands - in Las Vegas, Nevada. Construction is underway and the community is scheduled to open in fall of 2021.

Located 10 minutes south of the Las Vegas Strip, the new community will offer easy access to I-15 and a wide variety of employment opportunities, entertainment options and recreational activities. The area is home to more than 97,000 jobs, and the newly announced Amazon and Google hubs are in development. Other major employers in the area include Levi's, Humana, Prologis, CenturyLink and Universal Health Services. Additionally, McCarran International Airport is less than a 15-minute drive away.

The new headquarters and practice facility for the recently relocated Las Vegas Raiders is just across Interstate 15, and the site is only a few miles from the team's Allegiant Stadium, giving residents a new home team in their own backyard. Additionally, according to Golf Digest, the nearby Southern Highlands Golf Course is the #3 ranked golf course in the state of Nevada.

"Wood Partners is enthusiastic about the amenities, features and lifestyle the Alta Southern Highlands community will offer," said Kevin Curley, Development Associate for Wood Partners. "The Southern Highlands community was voted 2018's Best Master Planned Community by Best of Las Vegas for the second year in a row, making it an ideal location for young professionals and families alike."

Once complete, Alta Southern Highlands will include 228 units comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit features will include premium kitchen finishes and technology packages.

The resort-style community will also offer highly amenitized living with an over-sized fitness center, an expansive pool area and a double-height clubhouse area, giving residents the ability to enjoy life both inside and outside their apartment homes.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 82,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

