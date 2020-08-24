Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking Of Alta Raintree In Scottsdale, AZ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Raintree - in Scottsdale, Arizona. Construction is underway and the community is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

Located 10 minutes from Scottsdale Airpark in the coveted City of Scottsdale, this new community will offer residents easy access to North Scottsdale's large employment base that is home to more than 86,000 jobs. Notable employers in the nearby area include Nationwide, GoDaddy, Vanguard, JDA Software, Mayo Clinic, HonorHealth, Prudential, American Express and CVS Health.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, the community's location is in close proximity to a number of outdoor attractions such as Camelback Mountain, McDowell Mountain Regional Park, and a number of popular, local golf courses. The Waste Management Open, the highest attended golf tournament in the world, is played annually at TPC of Scottsdale, only two miles away.

" Alta Raintree's prime North Scottsdale location is what will appeal to the residents the most," said Kevin Curley, Development Associate for Wood Partners. "Being close to jobs, shopping and abundant nightlife offers unbeatable convenience. Add in being surrounded by the desert mountains and outdoor activities, Alta Raintree will make for an unparalleled living experience."

Scottsdale is home to the Phoenix-metro area's favorite shopping destinations, including Kierland Commons, the Scottsdale Quarter and Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, which houses the valley's finest collection of high-end retailers. The community offers walkable access to nearby restaurants and retail as well. Finally, the location also provides quick access to the Highway 101, easily connecting Alta Raintree to the Phoenix megaregion.

Once complete, Alta Raintree will include 330 units comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The community will feature state-of-the-art amenities including an over-sized fitness center with yoga space and a resort-like pool area accompanied by a sunken seating area that will surround a steel 'Art Tree'. A game room, speakeasy, rooftop deck and stunning clubhouse will give residents access to luxurious living steps from their door.

All apartment homes will feature stainless-steel appliances with french-door refrigerators and double ovens in select units, quartz countertops, modern, self-close cabinetry, backlit mirrors in the bathrooms, keyless entry for maximum convenience and in-unit front load washer and dryers.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 82,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

