Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking Of Alta Leander Station In North Austin

LEANDER, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of Alta Leander Station, its newest luxury residential community in Leander, Texas, just north of Austin. Construction is underway and the community is scheduled to open in Summer 2022.

Located at 348 Main Street, Alta Leander Station will feature 276 units with best-in-class amenities and finishes. Apartment interiors will include Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, 42" cabinets, designer plank flooring and full-sized washer and dryers. Floor plans will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.

The future community will offer a range of high-end resident amenities including a clubroom for lounging, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a business center and conference room and multiple spaces for entertaining. There will also be a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a dog park. All common areas will offer wireless connectivity and the latest audio and visual technology.

The new community will be ideally positioned along Austin's path of growth to the north and is just off Highway 183, providing easy access to the nearby residential communities of Cedar Park and Round Rock. The property is directly adjacent to the CapMetro Station, the commuter rail that runs from Leander to Downtown Austin, giving residents the convenience of transit-oriented living.

Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is located just north of Alta Leander Station. The 115-acre development is situated around Leander's Transit-Oriented Development core at the northernmost end of the MetroRail line. The development is currently under construction and once complete will feature restaurants, retail, homes, offices, hotels, and public gathering spaces.

Alta Leander Station will be within walking distance to Austin Community College's new 117,000-square-foot campus. It is also located near Christine Comacho Elementary School, Leander Middle School and Tom Glenn High School, which are all a part of the highly-rated Leander Independent School District.

Convenient retail destinations close to Alta Leander Station include H-E-B, Target, Costco, Nordstrom Rack, Academy, Whole Foods and Dick's Sporting Goods. Also nearby is the St. David's Healthcare Hospital and Emergency Center.

"With its dynamic population growth, abundance of employment, and numerous entertainment opportunities, the Leander area is an attractive location for a wide range of potential residents," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Whether you're a young professional or a young family, Alta Leander Station offers residents a superior community in one of the fastest growing cities in the country."

Not only is Austin a desirable location for people to live, it's also an increasingly desirable location for businesses. Austin was named the #1 job market in 2020 by The Wall Street Journal and has experienced unprecedented employment growth in the past decade. Major companies that have recently announced or launched new operations in the Austin area include Apple, Tesla, Applied Materials, Oracle, Amazon and Samsung. Additional technology companies that have helped Austin earn the nickname "Silicon Hills" include Dell, IBM, Intel, AMD and National Instruments.

Directly south of Leander, Apple is developing a brand new, 3-million-square-foot campus that is set to open in 2022. This new campus will initially house 5,000 employees with the capacity to grow to 15,000. The site will also include a 192-room hotel and 50-acre nature and wildlife preserve. Just south of Leander is one of Austin's most prominent fixtures, The Domain, an upscale outdoor mall that offers a variety of shops, dining, department stores, a cinema and a Topgolf.

According to a United States Census Bureau report describing national growth trends among cities in the last decade, Leander ranks as the nation's fastest-growing city of 50,000 or more in population between 2018 and 2019.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

