Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening Of New Residential Community In Atlanta

ATLANTA, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community - Alta East - in Atlanta, Georgia. Pre-leasing is available at www.livealtaeast.com with first move-ins scheduled for February 2021.

Located at 777 Memorial Drive, Suite 7000, the new community is in Reynoldstown inside the master development Atlanta Dairies which includes trendy dining and a 2,200-person capacity concert hall within walking distance of the property. The centralized location puts the community at the heart of Atlanta's best neighborhoods including Downtown Atlanta, Old Fourth Ward, Cabbagetown, Inman Park, Little Five Points and Edgewood.

"We are excited to continue to expand our footprint in the highly-competitive Atlanta market," said Bennett Sands, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "This new community is an extremely desirable location for people who are looking to enjoy the opportunities that in-town living offers."

Alta East is located just off the East Atlanta Beltline Extension, a former railway corridor located around the core of Atlanta that has been transformed into a multi-use trail for people to enjoy. The community entrance is off of Pearl Street and Memorial Drive near Interstate 20 and Bill Kennedy Way SE giving residents easy access to the entire Greater Atlanta area.

The Atlanta Dairies development next-door to the community offers delicious restaurant options like Three Taverns Imaginarium, Wonderkid and Cold Brew Bar as well as a live music venue, called The Eastern. Additional recreational activities in the area include the Atlanta Zoo, Georgia Aquarium, Fox Theatre and Mercedes Benz Stadium. Convenient retail options within close proximity include a brand-new Publix, Kroger, Target, Lowe's Home Improvement and Best Buy.

The new community includes 250 apartment homes featuring a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans as well as studios. Alta East also offers 38 workforce housing units targeted towards essential workers in the area including teachers, firefighters, nurses and law enforcement professionals. For qualification guidelines, visit here.

Alta East features best-in-class amenities and finishes. The community's apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances with a gas cooking range, a side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice and water dispenser, a deep single-basin kitchen sink, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, modern matte black hardware and accessories, pendant lights and ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryers and private patios and balconies.

Resident amenities include a centerstage lounge and game room, a business center equipped with a contact-free wireless color printer, co-working and drop-in office spaces and a 24/7 fitness center and power gym. Outside, the community features a saltwater swimming pool with a Baja tanning shelf, an outdoor kitchen with gas grills, a leash-free pet park and paw spa as well as an expansive bicycle storage room and repair center.

Additionally, there is a gated parking deck with electric car charging stations, a guest entry callbox with live video and 24/7 access to a ButterflyMX ™ package room.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

