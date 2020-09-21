Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening Of Alta Potrero In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Potrero - in San Francisco,...

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Potrero - in San Francisco, California. The new community is managed by Wood Residential Services.

Alta Potrero offers modern-style apartment homes in the popular neighborhood of Potrero Hill in San Francisco, near many of the city's top employers, food and entertainment destinations, and transportation hubs. Located at 1301 16th Street, Alta Potrero is delivering 172 units to one of the country's most desirable residential areas.

"Potrero Hill is a charming neighborhood with an abundance of restaurants and bars, which will provide residents with unbeatable access to everything San Francisco has to offer," said Julia Wilk, Managing Director for Wood Partners.

Residents can easily get to work from nearby BART, MUNI and Caltrain stations, or on one of many bus lines or bike lanes in the neighborhood. Alta Potrero has easy access to Interstate-280 and Highway 101. Numerous major tech company headquarters are within two miles of the new community, as are offices for many major financial and medical research employers.

Surrounding Potrero Hill are a variety of dynamic neighborhoods, home to dozens of local eateries, bistros, coffee shops, and small businesses. Safeway and Whole Foods locations within a half mile provide easy grocery store access.

Alta Potrero features 6,700 square feet of first floor retail and two expansive rooftop outdoor terraces with barbeque grills, fire pits and 360-degree views of San Francisco's skyline. A landscaped courtyard has fire pits and a shaded tree grove. The community also has co-working spaces, bike storage and a dog wash.

The fitness center features state-of-the-art equipment including a Peloton Bike. Unit and building entries are smartphone operated by Latch, and the community has a secured 24-hour package room.

Each apartment home offers the finest kitchen finishes from Fischer & Paykel, Blomberg appliances, quartz countertops, backsplashes and islands. All homes have floor-to-ceiling windows, individual climate controls and front-load, in-unit washer and dryer. Select units feature private balconies.

Alta Potrero offers 172 apartment homes in studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom plans, plus townhomes with walkup access.

Leasing is now underway at www.altapotrero.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 79,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $14.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

