Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening Of Alta Cathedral Lakes In Spring, TX

SPRING, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Cathedral Lakes - in Spring, Texas. Leasing is currently underway at the community and more information can be found at AltaCathedralLakes.com.

Located at 698 Basilica Bay Branch Drive, Alta Cathedral Lakes is just 30 miles north of Houston via Interstate 45. In addition to I-45, the new community is conveniently located near Texas State Highway 99 and the Hardy Toll Road offering residents easy access to many nearby lifestyle conveniences and employment opportunities and the rest of the greater Houston area.

Major employers in the area include ExxonMobil, Daikan Southwestern Energy and American Bureau of Shipping. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also recently announced plans to relocate its headquarters from San Jose, California, to a brand new campus in the Greater Houston area, which is under construction in CityPlace at Springwoods Village. Other major area employers include CHI St. Luke's Health, Memorial Hermann and Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands. The community is also close to the Hine's Pinto Business Park that includes employers such as Amazon, The Coca-Cola Company, Sysco Corporation, Grocers Supply and Alfa Laval.

"Alta Cathedral Lakes is an ideal option for residents who desire to live in a first rate luxury community in the Spring area that is conveniently located next to major employers and world class retail," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Whether you're a young professional or a family of three, this new community provides a very comfortable and convenient place to live."

Recreational opportunities for residents to enjoy in the area include Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands Country Club, George Mitchell Nature Preserve, Sky Zone, Legends Sports Complex and eight different golf courses within a 15-minute drive. Additionally, the George Bush Intercontinental Airport is a 20-minute drive away, making the community a convenient place to live for those who travel.

Residents will also enjoy being within a 10-mile radius of a plethora of retail and restaurant options including Springwoods Village, Pinecroft Center, Portofino Shopping Center, The Woodlands Mall, Market Street, Grand Parkway Marketplace and Waterway Square.

Alta Cathedral Lakes has best-in-class amenities and finishes. The community's 300 units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, 42" cabinets, wood-style flooring and full-sized washer and dryers.

Amenities for the entire community to enjoy include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a sparkling resort-style pool, business center with co-working spaces and reservable conference rooms, dog park and wash, bike storage and an outdoor courtyard with a kitchen.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

