Wonolo Named A 'Best Place To Work' By Employees On Glassdoor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo , the leading online platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry, is pleased to announce it is among the winners of the annual Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards as one of the Best Places to Work in 2021.

"While it was a tough year for all of us, I'm proud we were able to keep the team connected. The reviews on Glassdoor speak of resilience and teamwork. That we were able to persevere and thrive despite everything going on, it is a highlight of my career," said Katie Evans-Reber, Wonolo's Vice President of People and Culture. "This honor from Glassdoor is one we intend to build on for many years to come."

Here's some feedback from Wonolo employees:

"Wonolo is a hugely mission-driven company... I believe that Wonolo's mission and values separate the company from every other tech start up… because on top of helping a start up grow and succeed, it feels good to help individuals find jobs, grow their skills, pay their rent, and more."

"I have worked at Wonolo for over two years, and have seen the company grow significantly during that time. The company and the culture have remained true to their roots -- valuing the mission (democratizing flexible work for frontline workers), honesty, and transparency throughout."

"Wonolo cares about their employees in every single way - career, health, personal life, work/life balance. Besides the amazing benefits (literally free healthcare coverage), the company is always moving, fast-paced and looking for the next challenge. I feel enabled to do my job and drive new ideas that can impact the bottom line. They're also really great at adjusting and moving with the times. During the pandemic, they took quick action to protect the safety of their employees. They enabled us all to work remotely and choose where we want to live."

