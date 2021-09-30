Wondr Gaming Launching First Comprehensive Loyalty & Rewards Platform In The Gaming/NFT Space, WondrRewards.com On October 12, Utilizing Shopify Plus

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company" or " Wondr Gaming") Wondr Gaming is pleased to announce the launch date of WondrRewards.com on October 12, 2021. WondrRewards.com will be the first comprehensive loyalty & rewards platform in the gaming/NFT space. Wondr has partnered with a number of organizations in the gaming, sports, and music industry, to launch NFTs and bring rewards and savings to users, who will accumulate points by gaming and watching Wondr & partner content. Users will also earn fully redeemable rewards points on all purchases - from unique sneaker drops to gaming hardware and NFTs.

All purchases on Wondr's loyalty and rewards and NFT platforms can be made via credit card, allowing users to purchase everything from their favourite shoes to NFTs with USD and CAD dollars - all the while accruing rewards points, which are fully redeemable on all Wondr platforms. Allowing the purchase of NFTs via credit card fiat currency (USD & CAD dollars) is a game changer for the NFT space. It democratizes the ability for all gaming, sports, and music fans to support their favourite gamers, athletes, and musicians without having to own and transact in crypto currency.

"WondrRewards.com will be a key differentiator between our platform and other rewards and NFT offerings. We serve a discernible and educated user base of consumers, and as such, have to ensure that our brand and NFT partners have the best platform to connect with the coveted millennials, Gen Z audience, and beyond. Wondr integrates curated content campaigns with all products - including NFTs, to help our partners market their products to the fans wishing to get closer to their favourite gamers, athletes, and musicians. By hosting our users in an authentic and rewarding environment, we believe our platform will create a long-lasting community. The ability for users to purchase everything via credit card on our platforms, without having to understand the dynamics of a meta-mask or crate a crypto wallet, will help fans of all ages feel comfortable transacting in a way they trust and understand." - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO - Wondr Gaming

"Innovation in the loyalty and rewards space has been much needed for the past decade. By rewarding both engagement and purchases, this leads to higher customer engagement, and reduces customer acquisition costs across the entire Wondr ecosystem." - Dr. Robert Palmer, Head of Rewards - Wondr Gaming

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondr-gaming-launching-first-comprehensive-loyalty--rewards-platform-in-the-gamingnft-space-wondrrewardscom-on-october-12-utilizing-shopify-plus-301389378.html

SOURCE Wondr Gaming Corp.