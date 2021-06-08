Wondershare InClowdz: One Tool For Every Cloud

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a dedicated cloud migration and management solution, Wondershare InClowdz released its online version, enabling users to connect and transfer data between cloud services without downloading any software. Transfer capabilities include Google Drive, Google Photos, Dropbox, One Drive, pCloud, Box, and Amazon S3.

"Wondershare InClowdz aims to help users manage multiple clouds from a single place, easily and efficiently tidying up their storage. We wanted to provide an improved user experience, and a more convenient solution, that's why we launched this online version," said Allyn Liu, Product Director of Wondershare InClowdz. "Users can now focus on more important things, like problem-solving or creativity, thanks to our quick transfers and data sync on the web."

Wondershare InClowdz online offers the following benefits and features:

Offline Transfer/Sync:

InClowdz online operates on Wondershare servers, so users no longer need to keep their Internet and PC on, wasting electricity while transferring, or syncing data between cloud services.

Scheduled Sync:

The online version enables the users to automate their syncing process between cloud services. This feature provides significant convenience to users who don't have time or forget to sync their data regularly.

File Filters

Users can now use file filters to sync files with particular extensions. For instance, if they only want to transfer only images and no videos, they can use a filter to select image extensions like JPEG or PNG and sync them.

Pricing

Users can get Wondershare InClowdz Online here, starting from $9.95 USD per month. For more information, please visit the official website: https://inclowdz.wondershare.com/.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are convenient and straightforward. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

