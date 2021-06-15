Wondershare FilmoraGo IOS 6.0 Version: Creativity At Your Fingertips

Users can make videos with more templates and editing resources in this new version

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare FilmoraGo iOS has recently released its 6.0 version, which is arguably the biggest update of this iPhone video editing app. The version brings drastic changes in its UI design, including the internal operation interface and brand logo, and also an AR Camera and Template have been launched too.

"We strive to provide better video and editing options based on the feedback received from our users. The FilmoraGo iOS revamped design gives users a new feeling, and it's very consistent with their lifestyle: young, fashion, and fresh," said Alex Lu, Product Director of Wondershare FilmoraGo iOS. "We also added an extensive range of templates to help them create stunning videos."

FilmoraGo iOS 6.0 brings the following major updates:

Intuitive Interface : the most important features, like "Add New Project" "Camera" "Music", are now highlighted, and users can find the functions they need more quickly.

: the most important features, like "Add New Project" "Camera" "Music", are now highlighted, and users can find the functions they need more quickly. Montage Templates : Users can now choose to splice videos in the same picture, creating new forms of content expression. It also includes an extensive range of templates in various categories (fashion, food, travel, etc.) for video creation and editing options.

: Users can now choose to splice videos in the same picture, creating new forms of content expression. It also includes an extensive range of templates in various categories (fashion, food, travel, etc.) for video creation and editing options. Masking : There are multiple masks to choose from: Line, Circle, Heart, Star, etc. They can be used not only on the main track but also on the PIP track.

: There are multiple masks to choose from: Line, Circle, Heart, Star, etc. They can be used not only on the main track but also on the PIP track. AR Camera : To provide better video recording solutions, FilmoraGo iOS V6.0 has added new props, filters, to its AR Camera feature.

: To provide better video recording solutions, FilmoraGo iOS V6.0 has added new props, filters, to its AR Camera feature. Dark Mode: Users can now switch between the light and dark modes in FilmoraGo, especially in the dark mode, users can feel the specialty of the new UI design better.

Packed with more editing materials and features on its new iOS version, FilmoraGo 6.0 allows users, even beginners, to make videos in seconds, which really simplifies and popularizes video creation.

As a full-featured video editor for iPhone devices, Wondershare FilmoraGo iOS not only offers all essential editing features, but also provides various trendy effects and royalty-free music, allowing users to create and edit videos in an interesting and effective way.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare FilmoraGo iOS is compatible with iOS 11 and higher versions. The pricing starts from $32.99 USD for an annual plan. For its latest product news and guides, please visit https://filmorago.wondershare.com/video-editor-ios/ or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen ChengWondershare ellenc@wondershare.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-filmorago-ios-6-0-version-creativity-at-your-fingertips-301310819.html

SOURCE Wondershare