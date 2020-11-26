Wondershare FamiSafe: The Most Reliable Parental Control App

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has launched the new version of FamiSafe. As a parental control software, FamiSafe 4.0.6 provides new features including third-party log in and pairing code mode, protecting kids in an all-round way. The app is now available for Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Kindle Fire.

"Wondershare FamiSafe gives parents peace of mind and fosters healthy digital habits in children. It provides full control to monitor their online activities and app usage from a single place," said Mini Wan, Product Director of Wondershare FamiSafe. "The new version enables parents to connect with their kids in a more simple and convenient way, especially for those who have more than one kid."

FamiSafe's key features include:

Third-Party Log In: the app supports users logging in from their Google, Facebook or APPLE ID.

the app supports users logging in from their Google, Facebook or APPLE ID. Pairing Code Mode: Use pairing code mode to log in instead of the normal way.

Use pairing code mode to log in instead of the normal way. Activity Report: Track daily activities on kids' devices, see which apps are used and how much time they spend on them.

Track daily activities on kids' devices, see which apps are used and how much time they spend on them. App Blocker : Set time limits, block apps by categories and define study or sleep times.

Set time limits, block apps by categories and define study or sleep times. Screen Time: Set smart schedules at certain locations, and reward with screen time when kids finish agreed tasks.

Set smart schedules at certain locations, and reward with screen time when kids finish agreed tasks. Web Content: Block inappropriate or unwanted websites.

Users can download Wondershare FamiSafe from the Google Play Store or App Store, with a starting price of $9.9 month (covers 5 devices). For more information about Wondershare FamiSafe, visit the official website: https://famisafe.wondershare.com/ or follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

