Wondershare EdrawMax: Major Update Includes Template Gallery And More

Wondershare EdrawMax is a diagramming tool you can use to visualize ideas faster with more collaboration from team.

VANCOUVER, B.C, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare EdrawMax has released an updated version with several advanced features. One of the biggest changes is the new Template Gallery which will allow users to share diagrams and learn from team members and other professionals. After updating users will also have access to a formula editor, an upgraded symbol library editor, and other new design features.

&amp;amp;#160;

EdrawMax has been around for 16 years and is considered an ideal cross-platform diagramming tool for Windows, Mac, and Linux. There is even a web-based platform for users who prefer to work online. The application can be used to create over 280 different types of diagrams such as flowcharts, organizational charts, Gantt charts, UML models, ERDs, genograms, floor plans, and more. It is the best beginner-friendly Visio alternative and allows the importing of Visio files.

"The updated EdrawMax 10.1.4 has an intuitive design that makes it easier than ever to make high quality diagrams. We have also included a Template Gallery, letting our users share their designs and experience," says Edwin Wang, product director of Wondershare Edraw. "Now, users just have to create one account to access EdrawMax on Windows, Mac, Linux or the web-based online platform."

Updates include:

EdrawMax Template Gallery : thousands of templates and designs sorted into explorable categories. Share your diagrams and get inspired.

: thousands of templates and designs sorted into explorable categories. Share your diagrams and get inspired. One account for all platforms : a single EdrawMax account gives you access to both the desktop application and the web-based tool.

: a single EdrawMax account gives you access to both the desktop application and the web-based tool. Formula editor : a built-in formula editor you can use to insert equations and formulas into your diagrams.

: a built-in formula editor you can use to insert equations and formulas into your diagrams. Customize symbols and libraries : there have been several updates to the library including numerous symbols and designs. Create professional diagrams in less time.

: there have been several updates to the library including numerous symbols and designs. Create professional diagrams in less time. New themes and designs : there are 20 new themes and 10 new color schemes. Easily customize your diagrams.

: there are 20 new themes and 10 new color schemes. Easily customize your diagrams. Import VSSX: improved importing for Visio files and importing of VSSX files (Visio Stencil files).

Pricing and Compatibility

Wondershare EdrawMax is available for Windows, Mac, Linux and as a web-based online platform. It is priced at $245 USD for a lifetime plan or $99 USD for one year. English, French, German, Japanese, Chinese and Spanish versions are all available.

For all the latest EdrawMax news and updates, visit edrawsoft.com/edraw-max/ or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/neTfPiHhee8

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-edrawmax-major-update-includes-template-gallery-and-more-301163990.html

SOURCE Wondershare