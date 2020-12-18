Women's Probiotics Benefits For Women's Health Go Beyond The Digestive System, Says Brand

VMLOX Nutrition has recently shared a number of its women's probiotics benefits. The brand's proprietary supplement contains an all-natural, unique blend of bacterial strains that work to benefit the digestive system and overall health.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Up-and-coming supplement brand, VMLOX Nutrition, is on a mission to revitalize health with its women's probiotics benefits. Encased in vegan-friendly capsules, the brand's Lactobacillus probiotic is completely non-GMO, allergen free and gluten free, and is conveniently shelf stable. All VMLOX Nutrition products are manufactured in a USA-registered facility.

Probiotics are live microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeasts, that play a natural role in the digestive system by helping to control harmful microorganisms commonly referred to as "bad bacteria." Probiotics primarily aid digestion and improve nutrient absorption, however, the team at VMLOX Nutrition suggests that probiotics can benefit women's health beyond the digestive system.

A senior spokesperson for the company says, "Our all-natural formula contains a unique proprietary blend of bacterial strains which support not only healthy digestion, but also weight management, cholesterol, gut flora and the immune system."

VMLOX Nutrition has formulated its probiotic supplement with Lactobacillus acidophilus (La-14), Lactobacillus paracasei (Lpc-37), Lactobacillus plantarum (Lp-115), Bifidobacterium lactis (Bl-04) and Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), as well as cellulose, rice maltodextrin, L-Leucine, and polysaccharides complex.

To increase the potential effectiveness of its Lactobacillus acidophilus probiotic, the brand has also included a prebiotic boost. This prebiotic addition may ward against infection, diarrhea and other digestive problems such as leaky gut syndrome, while supporting intestinal immunity.

"Prebiotics amplify the effects of probiotics for adults, helping the intestines absorb them optimally," the spokesperson explains. "Our probiotic supplements include a special prebiotic that not only boosts probiotic function, but also stimulates the production of beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract that generate essential nutrients."

The company shares a promising paper examining the role of gut microbiota in obesity published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information . The article reads, "In recent years, attention has been given to the role potentially played by gut microbiota in the development of obesity. Several studies have shown that in individuals with obesity, the gut microbiota composition can be significantly different from that of lean individuals, that fecal bacteria can exert a fundamental role in modulating energy metabolism and that modifications of gut microbiota composition can be associated with increases or reductions of body weight and body mass index."

The article continues, "Based on this evidence, manipulation of the gut microbiota with probiotics has been considered a possible method to prevent and treat obesity." The article suggests that further attention should be given to probiotics as a potential treatment for obesity.

To find additional information about VMLOX Nutrition and its probiotics for women's health , visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.

About VMLOXThe hard economic conditions of the world have caused rising demand for Immaculate healthcare services. The increased awareness of the SELF CARE concept has pushed us to create a company, VMLOX Nutrition. Founded and run by pharmacists and scientists.

