Women's Memorial Makes National Push To Preserve The Experiences And History Of 3 Million Servicewomen

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women In Military Service For America Memorial launched its National Registration Campaign (NRC) to collect the stories of all 3 million women who have served in or with the Armed Forces since the American Revolution.

While the Memorial is home to service stories of roughly 300,000 women, this represents only one percent of the women who have served to date.

"It is imperative that we do our due diligence for the women veterans who came before us and worked for years to have this Memorial built by embracing new generations of military women and ensuring that our stories are forever captured in American history," said Memorial President and retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phyllis Wilson. "Not only do we have to reach the 2.7 million military women who do not have their stories and military service captured in our database, but we must also educate the public on the legacy of these brave women, who have often been trailblazers for workplace equality."

The Memorial is launching the campaign under the name Military Women's Memorial (MWM). The name change is part of a rebrand to update and streamline Memorial messaging to reach more women veterans and share their stories with the public. This includes a brand new website, an updated register database named Valkyrie and exclusive member benefits. Benefits include free access to the Prudential Financial Wellness Portal, employment and career resource portal focused on women transitioning out of the military and women veterans seeking career advice through RecruitMilitary, discounted tuition and other student benefits through Excelsior College, and more. And true to the mission of the organization when it broke ground more than 27 years ago, registration at the Memorial continues to be free.

The Military Women's Memorial is the only historical repository documenting all military women's service. It is located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery and features an education center, interactive exhibitions, a world-class collection of military women stories, and engaging programs and events for all generations. Join our National Registration Campaign to help us share the stories of women veterans. Find out more at www.womensmemorial.org.

