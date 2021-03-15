Women's History Month. The Nation's First Women Owned Cannabis And Hemp CBD Laboratory Is Celebrating 10 Years!

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Leaf Lab, the first woman-owned laboratory specializing in cannabis and hemp CBD analytics in the nation, is celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Leaf Lab, the first woman-owned laboratory specializing in cannabis and hemp CBD analytics in the nation, is celebrating their 10-year anniversary. Rowshan Reordan, founder and CEO said, "When I opened Green Leaf Lab in 2011, my goal was to support consumer safety, quality control testing, and the legitimacy of an emerging industry. In the beginning, analytical testing was not part of the cannabis and hemp CBD community's vernacular. Since Green Leaf Lab's inception, I have supported the advancement and legitimization of our industry through accurate testing and education."

A true pioneer, Rowshan dedicated herself to strengthening transparency in the cannabis industry. Green Leaf Lab was the first cannabis and hemp CBD laboratory to receive license and accreditation by a state agency, showing their commitment to consumer safety through quality science.

Rowshan's mission to support consumer safety in the cannabis and hemp CBD industry began when a close friend and patient she grew for was battling HIV. Rowshan saw the lack of access to clean and tested cannabis. Grassroots grown, she opened her first analytical testing laboratory in Portland, Oregon. Rowshan raised awareness of the importance of quality control testing. She then opened a second laboratory in Sacramento, California.

"When I look back at Green Leaf Lab's journey, I am continually uplifted and empowered. The journey to reach our 10-year milestone had its challenges. I faced my own personal and professional hurdles, natural disasters, multiple regulatory changes, and more. I accepted the challenges head-on, and 10 years later, we are celebrating our 10-year anniversary! I am humbled to know that I am creating and evolving something that truly makes a difference in people's lives."

As part of their 10-year anniversary celebration, Green Leaf Lab will be making 10 additional charitable contributions to different local organizations throughout 2021. Green Leaf Lab has a history of philanthropy stemming from Rowshan's commitment to community, with over $25,000 donated so far. Reflecting on 10 years in business, CEO and founder Rowshan Reordan said, "I am thrilled to celebrate our 10-year anniversary during women's history month! It has been an incredible journey. I am extremely optimistic about the future for Green Leaf Lab."

To learn more about Green Leaf lab, please visit www.greenleaflabs.com

CONTACT: Briana Burke briana.burke@greenleaflabs.com503-444-0091

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/womens-history-month-the-nations-first-women-owned-cannabis-and-hemp-cbd-laboratory-is-celebrating-10-years-301246805.html

SOURCE Green Leaf Lab