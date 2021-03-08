Women's Health Research Collaborative Launches Multi-stakeholder Initiatives Around Unmet Women's Health Needs

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Health research Collaborative (WHrC) announces the launch of a multi-stakeholder initiative designed to raise awareness and address the burden of women's health issues through patient-centered research.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Health research Collaborative (WHrC) announces the launch of a multi-stakeholder initiative designed to raise awareness and address the burden of women's health issues through patient-centered research. Key stakeholders include health systems, advocacy groups, life science organizations, payers, employers, and consumer facing technology organizations who are contributing their influence to activate change within the health care system and society.

WHrC's first area of focus is Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) and its association with iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. The clinical subcommittee representing providers from UCLA, Texas Children's Hospital, Nationwide Children's, Versiti Blood Center, University of Rochester and other influential international health systems. A recent publication by steering committee member Toby Richards, MD highlights the importance of recognizing and managing iron deficiency here https://doi.org/10.1111/anae.15432 .

"Heavy menstrual bleeding and its correlation to ID/IDA impacts more than health. While HMB is the first women's health need we will address, it is only just the beginning," says Malcolm Munro, MD and Chair of WHrC's Steering Committee.

WHrC will expand topics and stakeholder involvement as new initiatives are identified. WHrC has engaged The Kinetix Group (TKG), a healthcare consultancy as its operational partner. "We are proud to have been selected as a partner of choice with WHrC. Organizationally we are aligned to WHrC's mission of empowering women around healthcare decisions and developing a multi-stakeholder approach to the adoption of evidence based guidelines," says John Strapp, Co-Founder of TKG.

For participation information, please contact Mindy Olivarez at mindyo@thekinetixgroup.com.

About Women's Health research Collaborative

WHrC is a global initiative focused on working with multi-stakeholder partners to identify gaps in women's health care and address unmet need. WHrC brings women's health to the forefront by promoting patient centered research and innovation to define and spread best practices related to women's health issues.

The Kinetix Group

TKG Care Delivery is committed to supporting network models to enable strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with life science companies, health systems, payers and employers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

